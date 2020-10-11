Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has designated Enugu State College of Education Technical (ESCET) as take-off ground for the proposed University of Education located in Ihe, Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

Ugwuanyi who announced this during the 1st to 10th Consolidated Virtual Convocation Ceremony of Enugu State College of Education Technical (ESCET), said that the draft bill for the establishment of the university was already at the state House of Assembly and would soon be transmitted to him for assent.

About 8000 graduates participated in the virtual ceremony, which covered 2009 to 2019 academic sessions of the institution.

Ugwuanyi said: “In furtherance of our determination and transformation agenda in the education sector my government has established a University of Education Ihe in Awgu Local Government of Enugu State, the first of its kind in the South East.

“The draft bill setting up the institution will soon be done by the State House of Assembly and would be presented for my assent. The construction work for the senate building of the institution is ongoing at the new university site.

“In an expression of my unalloyed confidence in the Governing Council of the Enugu State College of Education Technical (ESCET) led by an astute administrator, Fidelia Akuabata Njeze and the Provost of the institution, Prof. Hyacinth Eze, government has adopted this college as a take off ground for the new university.”

Ugwuanyi who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Simon Ortuanya, said the state would continue to raise academic standards in the state.