Jude Chinedu, Enugu

All is now set for the much awaited reopening of Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu, today.

The airport was shut down in August 2019 to enable the federal government renovate and expand the runway which had become dilapidated.

The outbreak of COVID-19 had delayed repair work on the airport which was initially scheduled to be reopened by Easter this year.

Prominent Igbo personalities who are already seated for the ceremony include the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Enugu State Commissioner for Environment, Chief Chijioke, Enugu State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Chief Obi Kama among other government officials.