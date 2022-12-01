By Emma Njoku

The new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 13, Abutu Yaro, has applauded Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for the robust support by his administration to the state command of the Nigerian Police Force, for effective discharge of its duties.

AIG Yaro also hailed Ugwuanyi’s administration for boosting the security architecture of Enugu State through community policing mechanisms, such as the formation and operation of the Neighbourhood Watch and Forest Guard, which he described as “very functional and effective.”

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Governor Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday, the new AIG, who oversees the functions of all the police formations in Enugu and Anambra states, described the existing security architecture in Enugu State as exciting and worthy of emulation.

He noted that the governor’s support has “actually given leverage to the moderate and satisfactory security atmosphere we now enjoy, albeit, the occasional hiccups which we witnessed recently.”

AIG Yaro expressed satisfaction with Ugwuanyi’s leadership role “especially in leading from the front when the situations call for it”, adding: “Your recent visits to some of the local government areas impacted by security challenges in Enugu State were commendable.

“We have watched and followed your interventions with delight. We are equally delighted that your personal interest in coordinating security has made the police and other security agencies to be at home, and it is worthy of emulation for other governors.

“Since my assumption of duty, we have taken a methodical look at the security architecture of the two states, and I found the existing structure in Enugu to be more exciting.

Exciting in the sense that right from the rural areas to the state level, the different layers of the security that exist are similar to what I experienced when I was the Commissioner of Police in Edo State.

“And we have to note that the Enugu State Neighbourhood Watch exists in a very functional and elaborate manner. The Enugu State Forest Guard also exists in a very functional and effective manner. We, at the zone, are delighted to notice this (feat in Enugu State) and we will be preaching that it should be replicated in some other states or other zones in our neighbourhood.”

Pointing out that the issue of farmers/herders clash is of special concern to the police and other security agencies, the new AIG expressed optimism that “with the measures we have taken as government, the recurrence will be minimal in the years to come.

“We will help to ensure that the appropriate mechanisms are continuously put in place, particularly when it comes to policy reforms or legislation, with respect to the role to be played by each stakeholder, farmer, herder or hunter, so that compulsory peace should be in place in much better form,” he assured.

AIG Yaro equally commended Governor Ugwuanyi for his administration’s community-security management approach “by ensuring that many stakeholders in Enugu State are always brought together to discuss security, proffer solutions and present possible outcomes to peace.”

He, therefore, assured the governor of the zone’s determination to support his administration and the Enugu Police Command to succeed in the onerous task of safeguarding life and property in the state.

Welcoming the AIG and his team to the Government House, Enugu, Ugwuanyi expressed confidence that the visit will go a long way in addressing recent security challenges in the state.