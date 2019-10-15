Magnus Eze, Enugu

South East Governors and leaders of the region are expected to meet with President Muhammad Buhari in Abuja this week.

Daily Sun learnt that the delayed commencement of repair work on the runway of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, state of federal roads and insecurity would top their presentation to the president.

Rising from their meeting in Enugu Government House, yesterday, Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, told newsmen that they had resolved to go and see the president and present to him the problems of their people.

“My dear brothers and sisters, we just finished our meeting, South East Governors’ meeting with our leaders, and we resolved that we are going to see our president for the welfare of our people in South East,” he stated. Before Umahi travelled with the president to South Africa, he had disclosed that he would use the opportunity to review the issue with the president and workout ways of funding the repair of the airport which had been delayed for alleged paucity of funds.

The airport was closed by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on August 24 2019 with the promise that renovation work for the dilapidated 3kilometer runway will commence immediately.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika at a meeting with the South East Governors and other stakeholders shortly before the shutdown had assured that the facility would be ready for use during Christmas.

Enugu state Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, his Abia counterpart, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, and Imo Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona, were in attendance.

Other leaders of the zone present were President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Victor Umeh, Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, Methodist Archbishop of Enugu Diocese, Christopher Ede and representatives of several Igbo groups.