Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Federal Government, yesterday, vowed to apply all lawful means to prosecute John J. Emejulu, who was responsible for the destruction of the concrete perimeter fence, covering about 2km, being erected at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, as part of the ongoing rehabilitation of the airport.

Speaking to newsmen after inspecting the site to ascertain the level of destruction, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, expressed deep sadness that the perpetrator could take such an unlawful act by destroying a “national security asset”, at a time the federal government was in the course of delivering the Enugu airport, on August 30, as promised.

Narrating what transpired, Sirika disclosed that “while the procurement (of the Enugu airport rehabilitation) was going on, a certain cantankerous individual by name Arch. J.J. Emejulu came with bulldozers and hundreds of armed thugs and destroyed more than 2km of our fence”.

The minister, who described the action as unfortunate, unbecoming and unacceptable, said that “he (Emejulu) has given the government the opportunity to show how not to willfully destroy public asset belonging to over 200 million people.”

While reiterating the commitment of the Federal Government to the reopening of the Enugu airport on August 30, as earlier promised, Sirika, expressed dismay that in spite of the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari, to bring the airport back to its glory, with the nation’s limited resources and “at this very austere time”, to contribute to trade and commerce as well as guarantee safety of air travelers, “a certain cantankerous individual appeared from nowhere with bulldozers and destroyed this national security asset.”