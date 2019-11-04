Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ndi-Igbo United Forum (NIUF) has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the N10billion intervention fund for the reconstruction of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

President of NIUF, Dr. Godson Ezenagu, who stated this at the weekend, also thanked the South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) for mobilising other Igbo leaders to visit the President at the Villa.

Ezenagu, however said with the Enugu Airport reconstruction challenge surmounted, the Federal Government should focus attention to the rehabilitation of the roads in the South East.

The group also said there was the need for President Buhari to appoint credible Igbo into political positions to reflect the federal character principle and ensure.

“Ndi-Igbo United Forum Worldwide calls on Ndi-Igbo, especially Igbo leaders to close ranks and speak with one voice by working in unity towards achieving unlimited progress for the region.

The Forum thanks President Buhari for the continuous work at the second Niger bridge, which when completed, will ease traffic as the bridge is a gateway to South East,” they said.