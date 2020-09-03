Former governor of Enugu State and senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his efforts and commitment towards rehabilitation of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

The airport was re-opened last week after one year of closure.

In a tribute he personally signed, yesterday, Senator Nnamani noted that “it is ennobling that governor Ugwuanyi has lived up to expectation of overseeing the primary and central city of Igbo land. Not only did he coordinate, organise and champion the activities, he was directly involved on a daily basis in the rehabilitation of the airport project.”

The two-term lawmaker also praised Ugwuanyi for the bold steps taken to relocate the Emene market abattoir, Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS) mast and other structures that were hitherto obstructions to smooth operations at the airport.

Senator Nnamani was pleased that Ugwuanyi, who now leads the Ebeano political family, has demonstrated statesmanship, courage and leadership as governor of the coal city state that is now a pride to Igbo land.

“I welcome with excitement the news of the reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport that serves as the gateway to the Igbo area of Nigeria. This is consistent with the role expected of the governor of Enugu State to symbolise total Igbo social and cultural appropriation of the city of Enugu.”

He reiterated that Ugwuanyi’s style of leadership anchored on equity and justice has sustained and indeed improved on the peace, unity and development of the state.