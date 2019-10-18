Chinelo Obogo

The House Committee Chairman on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for granting the approval of N10 billion for the upgrade of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, (AIIA) in Enugu.

The approval was communicated to the South East governors during their visit to the Presidential Villa on Thursday.

Nnaji said that the airport is critical to the people of South East because it is the only international gateway serving the entire region.

He praised the commitment shown by the governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo, traditional rulers, the clergy and the leaders of the South East and also commended the House of Representatives and its leadership for the support to the motion sponsored by the South East caucus regarding the airport.

“I commend the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, for his steadfastness in fighting for the approval of the fund. Immediately he assumed office, he visited Enugu and assured our leaders that the airport will be fixed before the Christmas season.

“When he met the House Committee on Aviation on the unanimous motion mandating it to find out why work had not commenced on the airport runway more than one month after its closure, Sirika gave a commitment that the request for the fund was already before the President and that once he received the approval he would be on the contractor’s back to ensure prompt delivery,” Nnaji said.

He also said he is hopeful that the attention given to Akanu Ibiam International Airport would be extended to other airports that need quick intervention.