Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, have tasked the contractor handling the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, PW, to double its efforts towards ensuring the airport is reopened by Easter, as earlier promised.

Speaking on behalf of members of the aviation committee, when they inspected the ongoing airport rehabilitation, on Thursday, the committee chairman, Nnoli Nnaji, expressed concern over the pace of work, stating that “it is not acceptable to us if you don’t complete this project before Easter”.

Hon. Nnaji who reminded the contractor of its promise that the rehabilitation of the runway and installation of necessary equipment will be ready before Easter, disclosed that the committee had promised Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, whom he said has made a lot of contributions towards the reopening of the airport, and the entire South East people as well as all those using the airport, that the project will completed, inaugurated and put to use as promised.

“So we are asking you to apply all necessary means to facilitate this all-important project. You promised us that even if it means working at night, that you people will achieve it. Double your efforts so that this airport can be used before Easter.

“There are certain things you complained about; the consultant said they have been taken care of. So I don’t think there will be issues. We are pleading with you to deliver quality work as scheduled. We don’t want to disappoint our people. We want to make sure that we live up to our promise.”