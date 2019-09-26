The rehabilitation of the runway at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu is yet to begin one month after the airport was closed by the Federal Government.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

NAN reports that FAAN had on Aug. 24 announced the closure of the airport, which is the only international airport in the South East region, for the reconstruction of the runway.

Yakubu said that the airport was closed due to safety concerns regarding its operations.

“Work is yet to begin on the runway but it will soon, once the processes are concluded,” she said.

NAN reports that following the closure of the airport, international flights run by Ethiopian Airlines have been diverted to Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers.

Similarly, domestic flights were diverted to Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, Port Harcourt Airport and the Asaba Airport in Delta.

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika had in a meeting with South East governors assured that the Enugu airport would be reconstructed to meet the standard of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

Sirika also disclosed that the runway repairs and other renovation works would be completed by December 2019. (NAN)