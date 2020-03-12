Uche Usim, Abuja

The Minister of Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika, has once again assured anxious Nigerians that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, shut since last August for rehabilitation, will be ready for use before Easter.

The minister gave the assurance after an inspection visit to the airport on Thursday.

According to him, the Federal Government appreciates the importance of the airport to the whole southeast region, and the hardship occasioned by its closure but insisted that its renovation was done in the interest of safety and comfort of air travellers across the region.

On the reported shortage of materials needed by the contractor, the minister assured that the problem was being addressed and would not in any way delay the project from being completed on time.

He commended the handlers of the project on the quality of the job already being done and expressed confidence that the airport, when completed, would be one of the best in the country.

Sirika promised that work on the new terminal building at the airport would soon resume given the budgetary provision for it in 2020 appropriation document.

Video: Minister of Aviation @hadisirika granting Interview to the press after inspecting tour of Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu#AviationNG pic.twitter.com/Y9pGEOMgfp — Federal Ministry of Aviation, Nigeria (@fmaviationng) March 12, 2020

He said that the Buhari administration met the terminal project at about 20 per cent completion, but had taken it to about 60 per cent completion stage.

The minister was joined on the inspection visit by representatives of the Enugu State Government and the South-East Governors Forum who expressed their appreciation to the Federal Government for “taking the bull by the horns” in shutting down the airport for rehabilitation.

Others on the visit with the minister were officials of the Ministry of Aviation, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and consultants to the project.

