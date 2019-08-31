The Federal Government has assured that the yet to be awarded rehabilitation work on the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, would be completed by December.

The airport was closed by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on August 24, for rehabilitation following safety concerns.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika who stated this in Enugu, Saturday, after a meeting with South East Governors, security chiefs, leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nzuko Umunna and other prominent Igbo groups, disclosed that the contract would be given to a reputable firm.

He explained that government’s action was not intended to punish the people of the region, adding that it was purely for the sake of safety.

“We take the city of Enugu as extremely important because wanting to close the airport in Enugu is like wanting to close airports in Kaduna or Ibadan. Anything that affects Enugu will have spiral effect on the whole southeast because it is the hub of the region. So, what we’re doing is not punishment for the southeast but in the interest of safety.

“I can assure you that work will be completed before December. We will deliver the airport by the grace of God,” the minister said.