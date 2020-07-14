Magnus Eze. Enugu

The Federal Government, Tuesday, gave August 30, as new reopening day for the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika disclosed this after an emergency inspection tour of the facility.

The minister on arrival at the airport held a lengthy meeting with the contractor, officials of FAAN and the Enugu State Government.

He assured that the new day was achievable given the less of work left to be done.

The airport was closed for reconstruction on August 24, last year and during the period, government had assured that it would be ready for use at the 2019 Christmas season.

However, 11 months after, uncertainty still surrounds the completion date as the contractor complained of daunting challenges.