Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

United Nigeria Airline Chairman, Obiora Okonkwo, has disclosed that as soon as normal flight operations resume at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, the airline will hit the airspace with five aircraft.

Okonkwo, who disclosed this to Daily Sun, on Sunday, at the re-opening ceremony of the airport, said the airline would, for now, operate local flights.

He said Enugu would be the base of the airline, hence the closure of the airport affected its commencement while expressing joy at the re-opening after months of repairs.

He said: “The delay in repairs has actually been one of the reasons that have been delaying our operations but now that the airport is reopening, our operation is just by the corner.

“Enugu airport is our base for operation. It will be local flights for now. Nigerians should expect timely and efficient service from us. We will do our best to make a difference in the industry. I know it has not been easy for other operators, there have been some serious issues, especially with COVID-19, but it has taken us time to learn the mistakes of those who have been in the business before us and with all those experiences, we are going to put something together that will meet, to a very large extent, the expectations of our clients.

“We have couple of aircraft but we are starting with five for now and then we will increase our fleet as we consolidate operations and develop our routes.

“Basically, we will fly from Enugu our base, we will do regular routes: we will be doing Enugu, Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Asaba and Owerri,” he said.