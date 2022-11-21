Stakeholders and communities’ leaders in Akpugo clan, Enugu State, have endorsed governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Mbah, as their sole candidate.

The communities’ leaders and political stakeholders who converged on the residence of the PDP campaign spokesman, Nana Ogbodo at a reception organised to assure Mbah of support, said they have rejected other political parties because of the impeccable qualities and capacity of the PDP standard bearer to deliver on their mandate.

Addressing the gathering, Ogbodo, who is also chairman, Akpugo Stakeholders Forum, a body that cut across different political parties, professional bodies and pressure group, said the 12 autonomous communities in Apkugo clan, with five political wards, had no alternative to the PDP, adding that opposition parties had never worked for them even when some of their members ran for elections on their platforms.

He thanked Mbah for running an inclusive policy through the appointments made by the party in its campaign council which ceded key prominent positions to the Akpugo people. “You have shown us that you value Akpugo through your appointments in the campaign council. You are the only governorship candidate Akpugo people know. We want to assure you we are with you. We will campaign for you and ensure your victory.”

Former military governor of Imo State, Navy Commodore James Aneke (retd), while expressing confidence that the election would be a walk over for Mbah through their unalloyed support, said the people were eagerly looking forward to the development and infrastructure his administration would deliver.

In their separate speeches, Managing Director, Enugu State Investment Development Authority, Dr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, and the Local Government PDP Chairman, Hon. Uwabunkeonye Nnamoko, said they could vouch for Mbah’s competence and capacity to deliver the much anticipated good governance when he wins.

They noted that Akpugo people believe in progress, and the only political party that represents progress in Enugu State is PDP. They pledged that all their votes in the five wards will be harnessed for the PDP’s victory.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo, said they organised the reception to inform Mbah of their support, commitment and dedication to the project, adding that his victory had already been won and sealed by the overwhelming support from members of the public.