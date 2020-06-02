Magnus Eze, Enugu

There is apprehension particularly within women-focused civil society organisations in Enugu state following the alleged sudden disappearance of a 52-year old widow, Mrs Amoge Ugwuama.

Mrs Ugwuama, who hails from Uwelu Ibeku in Nsukka Local Government Area of the state, was allegedly whisked away from her residence by some three men suspected to be police officers.

Enugu State chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Sylvia Abanah, said the whereabouts of the woman was not known since the incident occurred.

She also expressed deep concerns about the safety of the poor widow who, according to her, was FIDA Enugu’s client following a case of violent abuse she recently reported against an Enugu-based legal practitioner, China Ugwuama, and his mother, Mrs Benedette Ugwuama.

A statement by the group said though FIDA had reported the case to the Area Command for more than two weeks now, no arrest had been made by the police.

‘It is alarming and outrageous that in the morning of Monday, 1st June 2020, three persons purported to be policemen came to the residence and whisked Amoge away to an unknown destination.

‘FIDA and the family are worried, nobody knows her whereabouts and all efforts to ascertain that have proved abortive. Under the circumstance the poor widow was reportedly taken away by the purported police operatives, we seriously bothered about her safety.

‘We demand that the Nigeria Police should let the world know what is happening to this widow and her whereabouts. We also pray that nothing untoward happens to her,’ FIDA stated.

The Enugu State Police Command could not confirm whether the missing widow was in their custody as at press time.