From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The state Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ugochukwu Agballah, has won the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Oji River branch, Enugu State’s ‘Democracy Man of the Year 2022’ award.

The Award which was presented to him at the weekend at the Justice Umezuluike Hall of the Enugu State High court was according to the NBA, given to him for his contributions to democracy.

The Chairman of NBA Oji River branch, Seth Nwokolo, presenting the award, stated that Agballah provided a credible political platform of choice to the people of Enugu State, especially with his overwhelming victory and emergence as APC Chairman, Enugu state.

Nwokolo noted that the APC State chairman was chosen for the award due to his relentless and historical contributions to the provision of credible platforms of choice to the people of Enugu State.

The President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice George Nnamani, who was the guest speaker at the Annual Bar Dinner, with the theme, “Electioneering and National Conscience: Any Role for Lawyers?,” spoke on the need for transformational leadership.

Some of the dignitaries that attended the event included: Hon. Justice CO Ajah, Hon Justice EN Oluedo; Hon Justice CVC. Ezeugwu, Administrative Judge, Oji River Judicial Division; and His Worship, AC Ubani, of Abia State Judiciary.

Others are; His Worship, NN Ngene, Ebonyi State Judiciary; Chief Uba Anene, Governor of Eastern Bar Forum; Mr Chukwuka Ikwuazom (SAN); Afam Osigwe (SAN) and Chief CNN Nwagbara, Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, Enugu State Branch.

Agballah was on October 16, 2021, elected the State Chairman of APC in a keenly contested election.

He contested the governorship election in the state in 2003 and 2007 under APGA and was believed in some quarters to have won both governorship elections which controversial results were all cancelled by the tribunals but upheld by the Appellate courts.

After the experience, he went on political leave, until his election as APC chairman.