A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Enugu State, has urged the Hon. Minister of Science and Technology, Mr. Ogbonnaya Onu to show fairness and balance in handling the crisis rocking the party in the state.

The party chieftain which advised the minister not to take any side but to embrace all sides in order for a lasting peace to reign and for the interest of the party. He noted that it was also important that the respected minister work in harmony with the newly constituted National Caretaker Committee that has been working day and night to restore sanity in the party.

Speaking to newsmen in Nsukka, Enugu State, Mr.Sydney Eze who is financial Secretary of the party in the state, raised the alarm that there were insinuations at some quarters that the minister’s body movement was suggesting that some factions might be at his good book. He said that if this was true, it might inflame further emotions, with the attendant disharmony among the party leaders in the state.

“Instead of working in tandem with the National Caretaker Committee to make the Party united and strong, as directed by his boss, Mr President, Onu has been fingered as supporting warring factions across APC Southeastern states,” he said.

His words: “What will he gain throwing his weight behind one faction in Enugu, and thus, sabotaging the genuine efforts of leaders in the state at repositioning the party?

“You are asking people not to go back to the trenches, then you should match your words with actions.”

The party chieftain which further advised the minister not to undermine the presidential directive on reconciliation, also urged “the National Caretaker Committee, under Gov. Mai Buni of Gombe State, to call anyone playing god in the state to order before the person inflicts more injury on the party.

“Mr. Onu should not undermine the party, and of course, Mr. President, who is the leader of the party,” he said.

He reiterated the need for every stakeholder in the state to work together and be transparent in uniting the party and making a voice to be reckoned with in the state and Nigeria.