Against the backdrop of the crisis rocking All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu, state secretary of the party Chief Robert Eze has reassured members in and out of state that there is no need to worry about the party’s affairs.

Addressing journalists at the party’s local government secretariat, Obollo-Afor, on Monday, Chief Eze alleged that those sent to destabilize the party have been frustrated out of the party, stressing that the purge in the APC is still ongoing and more traitors are expected to leave in the coming months.

Reacting to the defection of former governor of old Anambra state, Jim Nwobodo to the PDP, Chief Eze said, “what is currently going on now in our party is what I call ‘cleansing the Augean Stable’. We are not worried that these elements who originally did not belong to our great party are leaving the party. Who is Jim Nwobodo? He came to APC thinking that President Muhammadu Buhari will make him South East coordinator of 2019 election, but that couldn’t work out the way he thought, so he went back to his original party, PDP. Like I have told you earlier, and have continued to say it, no original APC member has ever decamped to another party. It is only those who were sent by PDP to destabilize the party but couldn’t succeed that have gone back to where they came.”

On the court ruling on the case between Dr Ben Nwoye and Deacon Okey Ogbodo, Chief Eze maintained that Nwoye still remained APC state chairman, adding that Ogbodo was a mole in the the APC.

“Dr Ben Nwoye is still chairman of our great party. There is no two ways about it. Okey Ogbodo is never a member of APC. He is a mole in APC. He was sent and paid by PDP to destroy our party. But his sins have found him out. We as APC cannot succumb to such cheap destructive mechanism. We will fight to the finish. Remember the Federal High Court never asked our Chairman to vacate his seat or surrender his certificate of returns. So, Dr Nwoye is still our state party Chairman.”

Advising youths to eschew violence during the upcoming election, Chief Eze stated that “APC is not known for violence. We have advised our youths not to return violence for violence during the forthcoming elections, rather they should report same to the appropriate authorities. We equally urge you to come out en masse to vote for APC candidates in the forthcoming election so that we should be taken to the next level.”