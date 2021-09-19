From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Former Senate President and representative of South East in the National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ken Nnamani, has been accused of plotting to shut out foundation legacy members of the party in Enugu State.

Caretaker Publicity Secretary of the state chapter of APC, Mrs. Kate Ofor, told newsmen in Enugu after their Zoom meeting on Sunday that the party had resolved to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to save their soul from the former Senate President and his cohorts.

She said: “Foundation members of APC in the Enugu State have gradually improved the electoral fortunes of our great party from 2015 to 2019 general elections; we need to improve more especially with registration of new members. However, we wish to appeal that the flagrant breach of Article 20 of the APC Constitution by Senator Ken Nnamani’s imposition called consensus be urgently addressed before the October 2, 2021 State Congress.

“Our understanding is that Senator Ken Nnamani and Co’s devious plan is to shut out APC foundation legacy members in Enugu State.”

The party lamented that Nnamani and others were in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) comfort zone while they toiled, sweated and sacrificed with the likes of the National Caretaker Chairman, Governor Mai Buni to build the APC brand.

Ofor also stated that the state chapter was comfortable with the Abdullahi Adamu-led new reconciliation committee, but for the inclusion of former Governor Sullivan Chime from the state.

According to them, Chime was included in the committee to do the bidding of the former Senate President.

They reiterated their resolution in June after the Jonathan Zwingina-led Registration and Revalidation Panel, clarifying “that all party offices zoned to the East Senatorial District are now zoned to West Senatorial District and all party offices zoned to the West are now zoned to the North Senatorial District and all those zoned to North are now zoned to East Senatorial District.”