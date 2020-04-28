Magnus Eze, Enugu

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Enugu State has extended its Coronavirus lockdown palliatives to health workers at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH) Parklane, Enugu and the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Ituku Ozalla.

It also showered relief materials on several orphanages and destitute homes in the state including inmates of Little Sisters of the Poor, Red Cross, motherless babies home, old people’s home, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, all in Enugu, as well as two motherless babies’ homes in Nsukka.

This happened barely a week after the party distributed food items to people in the 260 wards across the 17 local government areas of the state to cushion the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

State chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who led the team, noted that health workers, particularly doctors and nurses, who risked their lives on daily basis for others deserved encouragement.

He made it clear that the palliative was not from the state or federal governments, but donations from members of the party in the state for residents of the state irrespective of party affiliation.

“This gesture is also aimed cheering those who are helping in this fight up; we understand that they leave their families behind every day and go to work to take care of the sick.

“This is not political because hunger knows no politics; all we are doing is to be our brother’s keeper and help augment whatever the government at council areas, state and federal levels are doing,” Nwoye stated.

At ESUTH Parklane, Enugu, an assistant nursing officer, Mrs. Grace Offiaukwu, who received the food items, on behalf of her colleagues, like other beneficiaries, expressed appreciation to the APC in the state, for the kind gesture, and prayed God to replenish their pockets.