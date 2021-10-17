From Geoffrey Anyanwu and Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday got to climax again with the party holding parallel State Congress.

While the outgoing State Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye-led faction held the Congress at the State Party Secretariat, GRA, Enugu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyema’s faction held theirs at the Destiny Event Centre, Independence Layout.

Onyema’s faction which has the former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, Hon. Eugene Odo, Chief Emma Enukwu and Juliet Ibekaku present at the congress elected former Commissioner of Works in the State, Chief Ugo Agbala as the state Chairman.

The Nwoye-led faction which has Ben Eze, Adulphus Udeh and Charles Chukwu contesting for the State Chairmanship position, was at the time of sending the report, still sorting votes in readiness for counting at the State party secretariat in an exercise being supervised by Akania Jonathan, Chairman of the Congress Committee.

At the Destiny Event Centre where Onyeama’s faction held its congress, Agbala won with 684 votes against his opponent, Paul Omeje’s four votes while the third contestant, Group Capt. Joe Orji did not show up.

