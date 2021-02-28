From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Mr. Ben Nwoye the Caretaker Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Enugu State have commended Chief George Ogara, a 2019 gurber flag bearer of the party in the state for his financial assistance to the party.

Nwoye made the commendation on Sunday at Unadu ward in Igboeze-South Local Government Area of Enugu State when Ogara revalidated his membership at the ongoing nationwide Registration and Revalidation of Membership exercise of APC.

He said millions of naria donated to the party by Ogara at state, local government and ward levels had helped in running the party as well as taking care of logistics in the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise.

“Enugu State APC is grateful to Ogara who has shown in words and action he is a true party faithful.

“Revalidation of his party membership today that attracted who is who in Enugu State APC and beyound is an indication he is a dedicated and loyal party member, “he said.

The chairman used the opportunity to receive some People Democratic Party (PDP) youths in Unadu ward that defected to APC, he commended the decampees for their wise decision.

“You have taken a wise decision to join APC and I assure you all, you will be carried along in all party activities and programme,” he said.

The chairman expressed satisfaction on the progress recordered in the ongoing Revalidation and registration exercise in Enugu State.

“I am impressed on large turn out of members to revalidate their membership as well as new people coming to register in the party.

“This is an indication that in 2023 APC member will be elected as governor in Enugu State,” he said.

Speaking shortly after revalidation of his membership, Ogara said he is proud to be in APC because of numerous achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in the country.

“Since Buhari asummed office in 2015 the country has witnessed unprecedented progress in various sectors of the economy,” he said.

He accused the PDP led government in Enugu State of failure in infrastructure development and empowerment of residents.

“Majority of roads, health centres in Enugu State are in a very bad shape including in my ward here Unadu.

” I am happy the problem of factionalisation which is the only challenge facing APC in Enugu State has been resolved.

“So nothing will stop APC from taking over Lion Building (Enugu State Government House) in 2023, that will be when people in the state will enjoy dividends of democracy,” he said.

Ogara expressed appreciation to state party executives, party chieftains and members of the party who came from Enugu state and outside the state to witness his membership revalidation.

“I am overwhelmed on the crowd and caliber of people who travel from far and near to be here today, this show the volume of love and trust they have for me,” he said.

Earlier in a remark, Mr Matthias Ugwuanyi the caretaker chairman of Igboeze-South LG, said the party would contintue to be proud of Ogara as he had been a trust worthy and a dedicated APC member.

Among PDP youths in Unadu who decamped APC include: Mr Eze Ayogu, former Executive Assistant to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Mr Lucky Idoko, former councilor, Unadu ward; and Mr Ikechukwu Ameh former PDP youth leader, Unadu ward