The All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State chapter has passed a vote of confidence in its 2019 governorship candidate, Sen. Ayogu Eze, for being a blessing to the party since he joined the party.

In a statement jointly signed by the APC State Caretaker Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, APC Local Government Area Caretaker Chairman, Mr. Desmond Ayogu and the APC Ward 7, Igbo Eze North LGA Caretaker Chairman, Mr. Nduka Obeta, the party described Sen. Eze as a grassroots politician who has brought his wealth of experience and knowledge to help develop the party and widen its appeal and popularity within Enugu State and the South East geopolitical zone.

Thanking Sen. Eze for his contributions to the APC, the party observed that he had always identified with the party in all its programmes and activities, noting that the senator had always put the party very high in his scale of activities.

The party added that Eze is one of the party faithful that has never missed any opportunity to identify with the party and her members during festivities and at times of adversity.

The party further commended Sen. Eze for being level headed and loyal to the party in all his dealings, noting that he worked assiduously with other party members to assist the committee sent to Enugu State for the recently concluded registration exercise, led by Sen. Jonathan Zwingina, to conduct an outstanding exercise.

As leader of the APC in the state, the party reminded Eze that all eyes were on him to mobilise the party for the coming congresses and national convention and the 2023 general elections.