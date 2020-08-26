Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

It was a joyful reunion yesterday in Enugu All Progressives Congress (APC) as the factions of the party came together to move the party forward.

The reunion consequently, resolved the protracted rift between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and the State party Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye as the parallel structure of the Minister’s supporters also dissolved.

Following the new spirit in the party, the Chairman, Dr. Nwoye yesterday inaugurated a 10-man Contact and Mobilization Committee headed by Comrade Adolphus Ude, who was the leader of the Minister’s group, with other members of the erstwhile faction, including the pioneer woman leader, Mrs. Queen Nwankwo and pioneer secretary, Evaristus Asadu as members.

Daily Sun gathered that setting up of the Committee was part of the terms of reconciliation and deliberate efforts to forge unity and have all the stakeholders work in the same direction ahead of the October 31 State Assembly bye-election and other future elections.

The State Chairman who while addressing members of the party during the inauguration at the party secretariat recognized the Minister, Onyeama as his leader, tasked the Committee to get back to the fold all members of the party, especially those at the grassroots, so as to strengthen and grow the party’s membership in order to win elections in the state.

He said, “This exercise is part of efforts to consolidate the new found unity in our party. This wouldn’t have been possible few months ago, but we must build this house together and all the issues have been resolved. Today we have one APC in Enugu state. Our aim is to build one indivisible party that will be strong to win elections in Enugu State.”

The party chairman informed members that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Onyeama; the party financier, Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe; former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani; the guber candidate of the party in the 2019 general elections, Sen Ayogu Eze, and other party bigwigs were aware and part of the reconciliation process.

He however, told newsmen that the reconciliation was initiated by the national leadership of the party and only one person, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, refused to be part of it.

Responding on behalf of other members of the Committee, the Chairman, Comrade Ude, who was the pioneer chairman of the party in the state, assured that the Committee would work hard to deliver on its mandate.