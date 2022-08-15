From Magnus Eze, Enugu

All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled George Ogara as its deputy governorship candidate for next year’s elections.

Ogara, who hails from the Nsukka zone struggled the APC’s governorship ticket in 2019 with Ayogu Eze leading to the factionalisation of the party in the state.

Presenting his running mate to newsmen and some key stakeholders of the party in Enugu, yesterday, the party’s flag bearer, Uche Nnaji, said it was not easy getting a deputy for him.

Describing the process as tormenting, he explained that the target was to get a person who would complement his qualities, adding that Ogara really met all the requirements.

“The task of finding a deputy was quite tormenting that’s why we are coming this late. I know my qualities, so I needed to find a matching person. People say I am the best governorship candidate in the state and I am very happy that I have a matching deputy who will also pass as the best deputy candidate,” Nnaji said.

He disclosed the party just concluded a thank-you-tour of most wards in the state which, according to him, was an eye opener on the level of dilapidation of road infrastructure outside the state capital as well as poverty ravaging the people.

He assured his government, if elected into office, will wipe out tears on the faces of suffering people of the state.

Chairman of the party, Ugochukwu Agballah, said the APC was ready to claim the state from those he called cabal and work for the people.

According to him, the APC parades a man who is not tainted and not corrupt, saying the governorship candidate is equipped in character and everything.

Agballah said: “As a party, we must stand as a bulwark against attempt to foist a hegemony on Enugu people.”