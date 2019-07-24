Enugu State Government has approved immediate employment of 102 resident doctors and intake of 125 interns by the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital.

Permanent Secretary (General Administration), Mrs. Josephine U. Onyia, in a statement said the approval followed a request by the board of management of the hospital.

She noted that the decision was taken to ensure adequate human resources for various clinical departments in ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, and for enhanced, qualitative and affordable healthcare delivery.

She listed the departments as nine and number of resident doctors as follows: Paediatrics (20); Internal Medicine (20); Surgery (15); Ophthalmology (8); Radiology (8); ENT (5); Chemical Pathology (2); Histopathology (4); Obstetrics and Gynaecology (20).

She added that the approval for the intake of interns for four departments was as follows: Medical Laboratory Science (50); Radiography (15); Pharmacy (50) and Physiotherapy (10).

Mrs. Onyia also reassured the people of the state government‘s unwavering commitment to delivery of excellent and affordable healthcare services to its citizens.

In another development, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, inaugurated the committee recently constituted by his administration for the purpose of maintaining public safety and public order, in the supply and distribution of petroleum products.

The committee was constituted following an Executive Order issued by the governor, temporarily prohibiting the activities of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in the state, as a result of the protracted crisis between warring factions of IPMAN that has given rise to cult activities, gun battles, banditry, and continuing threat to public order, human lives and property.

Inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Enugu, and Ugwuanyi stated that the Executive Order – Activities of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (Enugu State Interim Prohibition) Order 2019 – was made without prejudice to the issue in contention between the parties, their rights and obligations and without prejudice to any judicial decision in that regard.

The governor reiterated that the sole mandate of the committee “is to maintain public order in the supply and distribution of petroleum products in the state, during the pendency of the Executive Order.”

The committee comprises representatives of the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police, SP Pius Eziubochi Ugwuala, who serves as the chairman of the committee, Directorate of State Services; Uche Oko, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps; Collins Akalawu, the Department of Petroleum Resources, Enugu Zonal Office; Alhaji Gwaram L. Ahmed, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA); Anene Ojinta and the Permanent Secretary, Inter-Ministerial and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Enugu State, Mrs. Mabel Agbo.

While congratulating the members of the committee, the governor said he expects that their competencies, experiences and strength of character would be brought to bear on the assignment.

Responding on behalf of other members of the committee, the chairman thanked the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve the state and promised that they would discharge their responsibility with dedication and passion.

He prayed God to grant them the wisdom and grace to succeed, reassuring the governor that they would not disappoint the government and people of Enugu State.

