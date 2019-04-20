The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved and directed the State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB) to recruit additional 1,500 primary school teachers to enhance basic education in the state.

The administration also approved the sum of N252,456,917.67 (Two hundred and fifty two million, four hundred and fifty six thousand, nine hundred and seventeen naira, sixty seven kobo) for the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) to pursue the re-accreditation of the institution’s courses whose prior accreditation had expired.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council’s meeting, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, disclosed that the basic requirement for the recruitment is National Certificate of Education (NCE), adding that the candidates must have teaching background and would accept to reside and teach in the rural communities. He stressed that Gov. Ugwuanyi, through his grassroots development initiatives, has provided in the rural areas, some amenities that attract people to urban centres.

It would be recalled that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration had recruited over 4000 teachers since its inception, to create jobs and improve the standard of learning in the state.

According to Prof. Eze, “His Excellency is committed and determined to ensure that teachers continue to be available at the basic education level so that our children will benefit from the investment that the state government is making in the education sector”.

He explained that “a good number of our teachers at the primary school level have retired and some lost to death”, noting the recruitment exercise was to fill the vacuum created to ensure availability of teachers at the classrooms for effective teaching and learning.

On IMT, Prof. Eze stated that the fund was approved sequel to a presentation by the Governing Council and management of the institution, which informed the EXCO of the need for the re-accreditation of the courses on the premise that “when a course is accredited, after five years, that course needed re-accreditation”. He maintained the approval was in line with Gov. Ugwuanyi’s interest in ensuring that IMT is repositioned.

In her briefing, the Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Princess Peace Nnaji, stated that the state government approved the establishment of 12 courts (lower and high courts) to deal with issues that concern the implementation of the Child Rights Law.

Princess Nnaji added that the council also approved the appointment and inauguration of formidable men of integrity in Enugu State as members of a committee that will drive cases that are related to adoption and fostering in Enugu State, in the newly approved courts.