Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State Rapid Response Team has apprehended a COVID-19 patient who escaped from Delta State isolation and treatment.

In a statement, yesterday, Commissioner for Health, Ikechukwu Obi, said the arrest of the patient, who has been returned to Delta State, was sequel to a directive from Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

He said: “Following the executive order from the governor, the state rapid response team/task force on COVID-19 and the security apparatus swung to action.

“And in a coordinated sequence of events, the task force moved swiftly yesterday, detected, contained and returned a confirmed COVID-19 case who had escaped from an isolation and treatment centre in Delta State to Enugu.

“Consequently, contact tracing and decontamination has commenced immediately. For record purposes, total cases ever detected in Enugu State remains eight, with six active cases receiving treatment.

“The Enugu State Ministry of Health, therefore, reminds the people that in times like these, we owe it a responsibility to each other to inform relevant authorities when we develop symptoms or know someone who may have symptoms or history of cross boundaries travel into the state,” he said.

He further encouraged residents to adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions and other precautionary measures put in place by the government.