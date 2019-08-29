The Enugu House of Assembly has reconvened from its current recess to address the security challenges currently facing the state.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr Geoffrey Mba, who disclosed this to newsmen, yesterday in Enugu said that the lawmakers decided to reconvene because of the security challenges currently facing the state, explaining that they felt that the assembly needed to intervene in the unfortunate development.

He said that the lawmakers had also agreed to come together to show their solidarity with Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his efforts at ensuring that peace returns to the state.

He said that the assembly had passed a resolution to commend the governor for his efforts towards recruiting some forest guards and increasing the number of neighborhood watch members in the state.

“We all felt that this is a step in the right direction and so we decided to pass a resolution supporting the governor’s efforts.

Mba pointed out that the house had also resolved to also give financial backing to the governor’s efforts towards hiring 100 forest guards in each of the 17 council areas in the state.

He added that the house had decided to carry out an amendment to the neighbourhood law to make it more effective, especially as it concerns the forest guards.

Mba said that the state security council would engage the services of the Department of State Services (DSS) to screen and train the forest guards to ensure that no criminal is allowed within them.

In a related development, the committee chairman, said that the house had engaged a media, publishing and marketing firm as its consultant, saying that it would soon have its own magazine to be known as “Assembly Watch”

“It is going to cover all the constituency projects and the activities of our members and also serve as part of the Assembly’s strategies to transmit its activities to the people of the state.

“A portion of the magazine will also be devoted to other issues such as lectures, current affairs and advertorials.

“We have moved beyond the era of having crisis between the executive and the legislature to an era of harmonious relationship, since all of us are working towards achieving the same goal.

“The Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led administration has further cemented the existing cordial relationship between the legislature and the executive.

“The state is good for it because there is no rancour, issues, impeachment threat or any form of crisis.”