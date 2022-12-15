From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Enugu State House of Assembly has clarified its recent deliberation on security issues, commending Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his efforts to keep the state safe, while calling on all stakeholders to support the government.

While stating that all hands must be on deck and noting that there must be community involvement from the grassroots in security, the lawmakers accused some elements of sabotaging the efforts of the government.

Chairman, House Committee on Information, Jeff Mbah, told Daily Sun that the collaborative approach became necessary because the efforts of federal security agencies were no longer enough. He said Governor Ugwuanyi has done much to ensure security, and lauded the establishment of Forest Guards as well as other concerted efforts.

He said: “The motion mainly called on stakeholders of every community to support the effort of His Excellency in tackling insecurity, considering the enormous resources he has invested already. We can no longer rely wholly on federal security agencies because we have seen sabotage and compromises here and there.”

Hon Mbah recalled that Enugu State has been one of the safest states in the country since the administration of Ugwuanyi, and blamed some enemies of the government, who seem to be bent on soiling that record, for the current happenings in the state.

He explained: “What we are saying is that the insecurity in the state is no longer what we will leave for the state government alone or the regular security apparatus. Because the efforts of federal security agencies are not enough, we want the communities to own the security programme.

“Get the stakeholders, get everybody together, especially in the case of gathering intelligence, so that we will nip the problem in the bud. The state has invested so much and that is why for the past seven years, Enugu is rated as the most peaceful state in the federation.

“The communities and stakeholders need to be part of the security, to sensitise people; so that if they hear anything, you report.

If you have people in the community who are contributing to insecurity in the community, you let certain quarters know, so that it will be easy for the government, with all the effort, to be able to achieve results.”

Mbah said getting all stakeholders involved “is more like initiating an all-inclusive method to ensure that there is peace, especially this Christmas period. So, we are not blaming the governor, but soliciting support and commending him.”