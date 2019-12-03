The Enugu State House of Assembly Committee on Works has commended the Enugu State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for the massive road projects going on in the rural areas of the state.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr Chima Obieze, gave the commendation during the oversight function of the Assembly at Awgu Local Government Headquarters of Enugu State on Tuesday.

Obieze said that the committee had just commenced the supervision of ongoing road project in the state after the inauguration of the seventh assembly.

He said that the road projects had both phases one and two and the extension.

“As you can see when we were moving round, we passed through Agbogugu, Ihe and Mgbowo all in Awgu local Government Area of Enugu State.

The committee chairman said that one of the contractors whose site was visited was Mr Anayo Onwegbu, who is son of the soil, adding that the area did not expect less from him as he was known for quality jobs.

“We are impressed; we also took time to visit some of the projects being handled by the local government chairman and his team.

“Some of them are the office extension and administrative hall all within the council area.

“Others are Ugwumba housing projects and also the market project too.

“We are impressed that at the local government area they are not leaving all the developmental projects to the governor alone.

“The local governments are also doing their best to ensure that they bring development to the people at the grassroots.

“The committee is impressed with the visit and urges every local government to emulate the good works going on in Awgu LGA,” he said.

The chairman said that phases one and two of the road projects totaled about 10km and works had reached advanced stages. (NAN)