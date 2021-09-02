From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Enugu State House of Assembly has passed the anti-open grazing bill into law.

To be known as Enugu State Prohibition of Open Grazing and Regulated Cattle Ranching and Connected Purposes, the law was passed after the acceptance of the report of the public hearing by the joint committee of the House.

The Speaker, Hon Edward Ubosi, speaking after the passage of the bill thanked the sponsors, noting that the people of the state have been clamouring for the law for a long time.

He expressed optimism that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi will not waste time in accenting the law.

Ubosi insisted that the law was not against anybody or group but for the good of the people of the state and others that live in the state.

