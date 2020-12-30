Enugu House of Assembly, yesterday, passed the state’s 2021 appropriation bill of N169.8 billion.

Passage of the budget followed presentation and adoption of a report by the House Committee Chairman on Finance and Appropriation, Ezenta Ezeani, during plenary.

Ezeani said the budget estimate took cognisance of the yearnings, aspirations and prayers of residents of the state.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had, on December 9, presented the 2021 budget proposal of N169.8 billion to the Assembly.

Ugwuanyi told the legislators that the 2021 budget estimate was 13 percent higher than the 2020 revised budget of N169.5 billion.

The governor said the 2021 budget estimate was made up of N101.1 billion capital expenditure which represented 60 percent of the estimated budget size.

He said the recurrent expenditure stood at N68.1 billion representing 40 percent of the estimated budget size.

The governor said the budget estimate had a recurrent revenue of N110.08 billion and recurrent expenditure of N68.7 billion.

Ugwuanyi said the economic and social sectors received N61.9 billion and N24.7 billion respectively.

He said the figures represented 61 percent and 24 percent respectively of the total capital expenditure of the budget.

The chairman, however, said the committee did not alter the capital or recurrent expenditures of the budget as presented by the governor.

He said the 2021 budget estimate was referred to the various standing committees of the Assembly for budgetary defence by ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the state government.

Ezeani said the report was later considered clause by clause at the Committee of the Whole before it was subsequently passed.