Raphael Ede, Enugu

The former speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr. Edward, Uchenna Ubosi, on Monday emerged the new speaker to pilot the affairs of the 7th Assembly.

Ubosi who represents Enugu East Urban constituency, was first elected to the Assembly in 2011. In 2015 when he was re-elected to the Assembly seat, his colleagues elected him the speaker.

First timer to the House, Hon. Uche Ugwu, Udi North constituency, was elected the Deputy Speaker to replace Dons Uzogbado, the deputy speaker from Oji River constituency.

The former leader of the Assembly, Hon. Melitus, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, representing Udenu constituency, was also re-elected into his position.

The member representing Enugu South Rural, Hon. Mary Onyinye, also retained her position as the deputy leader of the House.

New member representing Awgu North Constituency, Hon. Jane Eneh, was elected Chief Whip, while the former Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Ethel Oyibo Ugwuanyi, retained her position.

Leader of the House, Hon. Ezeugwu nominated Speaker Ubosi to be re-elected while the member representing Nkanu West seconded the motion.

Ezeugwu said that he had known Ubosi for past eight years, adding that he was a good leader and deserved to be re-elected.

“I know Ubosi too well for the past eight years,” he said pointing out that because of leadership qualities, he was elected in abstentia as the Deputy Chairman of Nigerian Speakers conference.

Seconding Ezeugwu, Aniagu described Ubosi, as a lady whom the man remarrying her would not begin to worry about her character. “I do second him,” he said.

Expressing joy over his re-election, Ubosi said that the day was not a speech-making one but a day to just thank God for everything.

Ubosi said that the first time he was made speaker he thought it was because of his stature as a tall man but now he knew that it was God that just made him leader.

“Today we have gathered here to thank God. I don’t have a written speech. We are here just to thank God, he said and thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for his purposeful leadership of the state.

He also thanked God making it possible for him and his colleagues to be elected and promised that the 7th Assembly would be better than the 6th Assembly.

He equally pointed out that the state was peaceful because Ugwuanyi first handed over to God while they at the Assembly reciprocated by dedicating every first week of the months to prayers and that had paid off as the Assembly had been very peaceful.

The inauguration ceremony was witnessed by traditional rulers, former commissioners, former Assembly members and some special advisers.