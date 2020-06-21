Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, has ordered the immediate closure of the Assembly complex following the death of the member representing Isi-Uzo Constituency, Hon. Chijioke Ugwueze (Aguiyi) on Friday. The lawmaker died after a brief illness.

A statement by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Communication, Hon. Jeff Mbah, said that the action was to enable the assembly decontaminate the complex just as he announced the suspension of all activities in the House till further notice.

Hon. Mbah explained that the Speaker took the action “in order to err on the side of caution while the remote and immediate cause of death is being ascertained.”

He said that the state House of Assembly received the death of Hon. Ugwueze as a rude shock.

“Our heartfelt sympathies go to the Ugwueze family, the wife and children, the people of Isi-Uzo Constituency, all our distinguished colleagues in Enugu State House of Assembly and Enugu State government for this irreparable loss,” he said.

While beseeching God to grant his gentle soul eternal rest, Hon. Mbah stated that the late Ugwueze “was one of the rallying points of the fresh members of the 7th Assembly, an astute politician, a team player, a kind hearted, brilliant and vibrant young man with great leadership potentials”.