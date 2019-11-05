The Enugu State House of Assembly has charged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state to be prudent in financial management for economic development.

The Chairman Assembly Committee on Public Accounts and Anti-Corruption, Mr. Chinedu Nwamba gave the charge when the committee visited some MDAs in Enugu on Tuesday as part of its quarterly oversight function.

Nwamba expressed disappointment over the shoddy ways some of the MDAs kept their financial records saying that it did not show accountability and transparency.

At the Enugu State Transport Company (ENTRACO), the committee expressed dismay that the past management could not pay workers salaries and maintain its 13 functional depots.

The committee chairman however, commended the present General Manager, Mr. Bob Itanyi, who assumed duties two years ago for prompt payment of workers salary.

He urged the manager to carry out a comprehensive personnel audit to fish out the bad eggs and encouraged him to do everything within his powers to revitalise the state’s transport outfit.

In his reaction, the General Manager, Mr. Bob Itanyi informed the lawmakers that upon assumption of office, he increased and expanded the revenue base of the company’s depot managers.

Itanyi disclosed that the company would open up more depots soon in places like Abuja, Abakaliki, Obollo Afor, Iwollo Oghe, Beach in Nsukka and others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee also visited Enugu State Agricultural Development Program (ENADEP) and the Enugu State University of Science and Technology ESUT, where it commended the bursary department for good financial record keeping. (NAN)