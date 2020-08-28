The military administration of Gen. Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida witnessed tremendous changes ranging from the movement of the Nigeria Seat of Power, Capital Territory from Lagos To Abuja and creation of additional states to complement the already existing states.

This effort was geared towards bringing governance closer to the people at the grassroots, integration of various cultural diversity and finding a long lasting solution to nation’s economic administrative bottlenecks. This development brought great relief to citizenry in different parts of the country.

On 27 August 1991, the military regime of Ibrahim Babangida created additional states with Enugu inclusive. The newly created Enugu was carved out of the old Anambra state with headquarters at Enugu while Awka became the capital of the new Anambra state.

From 1999, before the inception of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s led administration, many other democratically elected governors had ruled the state starting from former governor Chimaroke Nnamani and former governor Sullivan Chime.

With humongous track records of achievements, Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has not left anyone in doubt of his willingness to turn around the economic fortune of Enugu state, consolidating on the achievements of his predecessors.

To reaffirm this assertion, the renowned founder of Adoration Ministry Enugu State Nigeria, Rev Fr.Ejike Mbaka reiterated this godly rooted leadership of His Excellency with the divine mantra, “ENUGU IS IN THE HAND OF GOD.”

Youths in Enugu state now have great sense of belonging with the youth inclusion in his government into various positions siluch as commissioners, Local Government Chairman, house of assembly members, Technical Assistants, Special Advisers ,etc.

He has demonstrated uncommon love for the people of Enugu state as a peace loving apostle. Hence, he was nicknamed ”ODOZI OBODO GBURUGBURU” (NATION BUILDER) in several quarters. He loves recklessly irrespective of political differences. The gigantic developmental projects and programs across the state is another clear evidence that he is in power with the business of affecting lives positively.

Many remote villages and communities are now accessible through his rural infrastructural development initiative. Construction of bridges, school buildings and adequate welfare packages with vehicles for the Enugu state judiciaries and ministry of justice.

All sectors in the state bear good testimony of his magnanimous leadership, as witnesses have been pouring in from notable citizens of the state like Sen. Jim Nwobodo during the recent commissioning of road project in his hometown, former senate president, Sen. Ken Nnamani, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, Sen. Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma and others too numerous to mention have eulogized the governor on the recent prevailing peace in the state.

Enugu state is proud to have a dynamic leader like Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. Let us all put hands together to move the state forward. Enugu is in the hands of God with ODOZI OBODO GBURUGBURU.

Hon. CC. Oziokoja Ozioko Is Technical Assistant To The Enugu State Governor.