Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, at the weekend, joined leaders and members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to commemorate the 29th anniversary of the creation of the state.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo, extolled Governor Ugwuanyi’s exemplary leadership qualities, commending him for his peace and good governance initiatives.

Nwodo described Ugwuanyi as a leader, who does not segregate or promote division among the political class and beyond and congratulated him “for removing partisan politics from your executive responsibilities.”

He said because of the existing peace and the investment-friendly atmosphere the governor has created to attract investors, Enugu was recently among the top six economically viable states in the entire country that can survive without federal allocations, and the only state in the South East that achieved such an enviable and commendable feat.

“There is no other state in the country that has paid December salary two times except Enugu State. We have noticed with admiration, the emphasis of your capital development. I noticed the number of primary and secondary schools, in all the local government areas of the state, renovated every year under your administration. I went to spy at what your administration did at Ekulu Primary School, GRA, Enugu, it is amazing. What progresses the world today is education. I noticed the number of general hospitals and health centres springing up in the rural areas.”

Ugwuanyi has called on youths to embrace entrepreneurship, stressing that it creates wealth and employment opportunities.

The governor, who spoke at a two-day leadership training programme to mark the 29th anniversary of the state’s creation, was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Manfred Nzekwe.

He said youths have played significant role in his administration, as a result of deliberate government policy.