Enugu State Executive Council (EXCO), yesterday, awarded contracts for infrastructural developments in the urban and rural areas worth over N1.1 billion. This is in furtherance of the state government’s renewed vigour in providing democracy dividends to the people of the state.

The state in the last two months had awarded contracts for multiple development projects worth over N6.3 billion.

Addressing journalists after the council meeting, yesterday, Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, said Head of Service and State Civil Service Commission had been directed to commence the processes of recruiting middle and senior level cadre staff “to bring in sharp and fresh hands to strengthen the state’s public service”

Aroh said the council granted approval for the construction of Phase III of Amokwe road in Udi Local Government Area starting from Udi Station through Ibuzo Amokwe to Amokwe Station road at the cost of N383,020,112.90.

He said contract was also awarded for the extension of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Ezi Ukehe-Afia Four-Umurusi-Major General Ezugwu House-Umuoka Junction road in Igbo Etiti LGA at the cost of N153,208,045.16.

He said approval was also granted for the construction/rehabilitation of Ojoto Crescent, Trans Ekulu, Enugu at the cost of N153,208,045.16.

Other road projects that were approved for construction and reconstruction include Brown and Brown Crescent, Independence Layout, Enugu, completion of internal roads at Diamond City Estate, GRA, Enugu, Ozidem-Nrobo-Abbi-Nimbo road (Earth Road) in Uzo Uwani LGA, at the cost of N312,469,396.75.