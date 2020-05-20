Enugu State Fire Service, today, commenced the decontamination and fumigation of court premises and offices, starting from the judiciary headquarters complex at the Independence Layout, Enugu.

Briefing newsmen at the High Court complex, Chief Fire Officer, Okwudiri Ohaa, said the ongoing exercise was directed by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in furtherance of his administration’s efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state.

Ohaa said the first phase of the decontamination will cover the High Courts and Magistrate’s Courts, while the second phase will be the turn of the Customary Courts.

Noting that the court premises are among the sensitive places that attract influx of people, the chief fire officer recalled that the administration of Ugwuanyi had recently carried out the decontamination exercise in Enugu metropolis and its environs, all major markets in the state, motor parks, hospitals, among other high traffic areas.

Ohaa, who disclosed that the exercise will be repeated in some of the areas, pointed out that “from here (High Court complex), we go to filling stations where essential services are also being rendered.”

He said the exercise will be extended to Nsukka zone and Awgu zone.

“The records are there; we have covered over 300 high human traffic areas in the state and we are continuing. The substance we are using is internationally recognised and not harmful to health,” he said.

The High Court Chief Registrar, Martha Aroh-Onuoha, on behalf of the Chief Judge, Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu, thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for his administration’s commitment to safety, health and wellbeing of the people.