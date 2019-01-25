By Zika Bobby

Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC), has transformed its Enugu plant into a hub for material handling and logistics for the region.

According to the company, the decision to transform the plant from a production facility to a logistics and distribution hub was largely informed by the desire to deliver better value to its esteemed consumers and trade partners not only in Enugu State but in the entire South-East region.

Acting Director, Public Affairs and Communications, Mr. Ekuma Eze, said the development was in line with the holistic strategy to reposition the company’s operation for better efficiency and accelerate the business transformation plan.

He stated that the company’s business transformation and optimisation plan which commenced in 2015 involves huge investments worth over 500 million euro for the massive expansion and upgrade of some key plants including Asejire, Ikeja, Abuja, Owerri, Challawa, Maiduguri, Port Harcourt, and Benin resulting in increased production capacity, hence, the need to transform some other plants including Ilorin, Jos, Kaduna and most recently, Enugu, to handle commercial and logistics activities.

Speaking on the employees whose roles were rendered redundant by the transformation, Eze said: “As a result of business optimization, some roles became redundant. However, the whole process was conducted with utmost respect and consideration for our employees and engagement with the Unions. The company provided robust and generous severance packages way above statutory requirements and industry average.”