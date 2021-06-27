Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday inspected the ongoing Coal City View Satellite Estate project in Enugu being constructed for civil servants by the Enugu State Housing Development Corporation (ESHDC) in partnership with Alpha Mead Development Company, Mahfas Group and AG Mortgage Bank.

General Manager of ESHDC, Hon. Chukwuemelie Agu disclosed that the housing project, which is located close to New Market Bridge, Abor, Enugu by Ugwu Onyeama comprises 750 units of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom bungalows.

He said that housing scheme has a long-term repayment package, and pointed out that the project is in keeping with the unflinching commitment of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration towards providing quality and affordable housing for the middle and upper middle class categories of the people of Enugu State and beyond.

Gov. Ugwuanyi was led round the ongoing project by Agu and the Chairman of Alpha Mead Development Company, Mr. Mutiu Summonu, the Group Managing Director of Mahfas Group, Alhaji Sule Salau and the Managing Director of AG Mortgage Bank, Ngozi Anyaogu, led Governor Ugwuanyi round the site of ongoing project. Also present during the inspection tour were the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Virginus Nwobodo and his Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) counterpart, Comrade Benneth Asogwa.

