From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A businesswoman, Mrs Uju Ohanenye, has pleaded for assistance from Nigerians to help recover her parcel of land from suspected speculators earlier evicted but returned to occupy the property located at Emene, Enugu, Enugu State.

Addressing the media in Abuja on Monday, Ohanenye explained that an Enugu high court had in a judgment dated February 6, 2018, confirmed her ownership of the land, ordering the eviction of the illegal tenants on the two hectares of land located in the Emene Industrial Area of Enugu.

The lawyer further revealed that the Chief Magistrates Court 2, Enugu, in its order dated November 27, 2020, also ruled that the property belongs to her.

She also tendered the court judgments awarding the land to her as well as the court proceedings in the two cases.

Ohanenye maintained that the illegal occupants had boasted that they would use their connection to dispossess her of the landed property.

According to he, ‘they have been boasting that they would use their connection to the Enugu Chief Judge to take over the land and that no judge can do anything to them claiming that they are highly connected.

‘I have won several court cases in respect of the land, the last being the Enugu Chief Magistrate’s Court which adjudged me to be the owner of the property after I tendered various documents.

‘After we evicted the trespassers, a man and his wife, they have returned to the land again. They broke the padlock on the gate, erased the inscriptions on the walls and the gates – ordered by the court – and are now occupying the land again,’ she complained.

Ohanenye, who is the Managing Director of Kenuj Investments Ltd, said the trespassers also erased the inscriptions written on the gates as directed by the court before occupying the land.

‘I want to plead to all Nigerians to come to my aid by ensuring that justice prevailed in the matter,’ she stated in her petition.