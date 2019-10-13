Magnus Eze, Enugu

The protracted crisis rocking the Enugu Urban Butchers Association, Ogbete Main Market Branch, has finally come to an end as the group last Tuesday, enthroned a new leadership after a peaceful election.

The association was torn apart immediately after the expiration of the tenure of the Osita Nnamani-led executive committee in March 2016, leading to fierce legal tussles.

However, an Enugu magistrate court, presided over by F.U. Eze, on August 19 2019, directed that an election be conducted within four months, by a previous electoral committee headed by Mr. Chigbo Nnamani.

The election, which held at the Royal Place Hotel, Agbani Road, produced a new executive committee with Chief Elijah Ede as chairman and Chief Osita Ike became secretary.

Others members of the new exco include: Nnaemeka Nwoye (Vice Chairman), Chukwuma Nwani (Assistant Secretary), Nwankwo Zimbo (Treasurer) Okechukwu Ani (Financial Secretary) Sunday Zimbo (Publicity Secretary), Okechukwu Okorongwu (Director of Socials), Ogboani Nweke (PRO); Charles Ogbodo (Chief Provost), Udoka Chukwu (Provost II) and Onwuka Chime (Provost III).