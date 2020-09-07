Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to resist all forms of electoral manipulation by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Isi-Uzo state constituency by-election scheduled for October 31.

This was as the party has elected Macdonald Okwor as its candidate in the election.

Okwor was elected as a consensus candidate via affirmation of voice votes during the party’s primary on Saturday at Ikem Uno Community primary School in Isi Uzo Local Government Area.

The by-election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) followed the death of a member representing the constituency, Chijioke Ugwueze.

Also on Saturday, widow of the late Ugwueze emerged PDP sole candidate during its primary at Isi Uzo council.

APC Chairman, Ben Nwoye, who spoke to newsmen, warned that the party would not tolerate any form of electoral manipulation during the by-election.

He said APC would resist any attempt by the PDP to manoeuvre the poll, saying: “PDP should better jettison any rigging plan it may be nursing, as our party will definitely resist such undemocratic act.”

Nwoye, who commended the party faithful for their peaceful conducts during the poll, said APC has the capacity and needed structure to win the election in a free and fair context and had concluded arrangements for massive and robust campaign in the 118 wards that make up the constituency.

He said: “We may not have the financial strength to match PDP, but we have the electorate by our side.”