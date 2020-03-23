The Enugu State Ministry of Health has directed all public places including banks, markets, supermarkets, shopping malls, hotels, pharmacies, eateries, among others, to immediately observe the highest level of personal hygiene, including the use of sanitisers and hand washing materials.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, stated that the directive is in view of the global health emergencies around the Corona virus (COVID-19).

He therefore asked residents of the state to call the following numbers in case any need for health assistance – 08182555550 or 09022333838