As a fallout of the recent interactive meeting between the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon and Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and members of the State Executive Council (EXCO), the Enugu Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has announced that the Federal Government in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is offering a unique opportunity for a total number of 20,000 fresh graduates to earn money and experience for 12 months under the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP).

A statement by the Focal Person, Enugu SDGs Office, Mrs. Mabel Agbo, called on fresh graduates of Enugu State extraction to hurry and apply for the programme before the October 20, 2021 closing date.

“The NJFP involves a work placement process that will place young Nigerians in private and public sector organisations in the country across multiple industries and sectors. Participating companies are connected directly to graduates,” Agbo said.

“Once matched, the benefiting company is able to welcome talented and skilled young persons to their team for a year, with salary covered by the programme. This fellowship is designed to help fresh NYSC graduates with zero work experience, who often find it challenging to break into the professional world.”

