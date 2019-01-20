From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has vowed to resist any attempt by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to make Enugu a one-party state.

Nwoye accused the PDP of sponsoring some disgruntled APC members to distract the party from winning the forthcoming elections in the state.

He said this while addressing newsmen at the party’s state secretariat in Enugu, yesterday, Nwoye alleged that some persons twisted judgment of the Federal High Court, Enugu, on the state party chairmanship, in the social media to create an impression that he had been removed as the chairman.

He added that the purveyors of falsehood also claimed that with the judgment, the party would no longer field candidates for this year’s elections in the state.

His words: “We are asking PDP to leave the old practice of destructive tendencies aside. Okey Ogbodo will never become the chairman by wishful thinking. He can appeal or institute another law suit added to the eight pending in various courts. These are not people who can take our party further. They are paid agents, sponsored by the PDP to ensure that Enugu state stays as a one-party system. This is what I stand against. Those in APC sponsoring Ogbodo to take over APC and those in PDP so that we can have dummy candidates have been defeated and put to shame. Some of them are running to Abuja celebrating an April fool victory that Ben Nwoye is out. I am still the chairman, I remain the chairman until a competent court of jurisdiction says otherwise or any other body that has power like the APC decides that I am no longer competent to lead the party; I will then opt out,” he stated.