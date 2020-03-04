Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja and Jude Chinedu, Enugu

As the dust raised by the prophecy of Fr. Ejike Mbaka over the Imo 2019 governorship election continues to rage, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, has advised Nigerians against taking Fr. Mbaka’s prophecies seriously.

Onoga who spoke with Daily Sun on the sidelines of the 2020 First Plenary Session of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) described Fr. Mbaka’s prophecies as a depiction of his personal views and urged Nigerians to ignore him.

“Actually, I have restrained myself from commenting on that because the whole issue is that, if somebody makes a prophecy, people begin to then believe in it. I have told them, Mbaka is my priest, ignore him. Should I say it loud? Ignore him!” Onaga said.

On January 14, the Supreme Court sacked Ihedoha and announced Uzodinma as governor. Onaga said even that prophesy by Mbaka should be ignored.

“Anybody who begins to say anything anyhow should not just be followed. Mbaka is a priest; he is not a politician, he is not an INEC official, not a polling agent, he is just talking like any other Nigerian, making his own view known. Ignore him! And I mean every bit of it.”

Meanwhile, Fr. Mbaka has said he spends an average of $2 million (N730 million) monthly on various charity works in the country.

Mbaka revealed this while presenting N18.8 million bank draft to the management of Annunciation Specialist Hospital, Enugu, yesterday, on behalf of Multi-Life Savers for the Less Privileged, a charity arm of his ministry.

He explained that the money was to cover an accumulated free medical services that the hospital had rendered to indigent people, on his bill, amounting to over N14 million, adding that the balance was a deposit for other indigent patients that would require the services of the Catholic health facility in future.